Experience The Kirkwood Starlight Walk this summer and take advantage of a very special offer! A local charity’s flagship fundraising event is set to return this summer, with a brand-new name – The Kirkwood Starlight Walk. And for a limited time, you can take advantage of their special early bird entry fee.

For over 15 years, walkers have laced up their boots and turned the sleepy streets of Huddersfield into a sea of colour as they walked through the night to raise funds for The Kirkwood. In 2025, the charity are promising walkers an event that is more magical than ever before.

Offering the same amazing experience walkers have come to know and love from The Kirkwood Memory Walk, the charity is set to introduce brand-new entertainment, light shows and decorations, as well as offering participants the opportunity to remember loved ones in unique new ways.

The Kirkwood Starlight Walk will take place on Saturday, 5th July, starting and finishing at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

Last year over 1,500 people took part in The Kirkwood main walk event

The Kirkwood is offering an Early Bird price of just £7 (plus booking fees) for adults and children. This includes a free Starlight Walk T-shirt, and a fundraising pack filled with handy tips and ideas to help participants reach their fundraising goals. Canine companions are welcome to join the fun for free, as long as they are registered in advance.

Early Bird tickets are only available until Sunday, 6th March, so don’t miss the chance to join this extraordinary event at an unbeatable price.

Whether you walk 6 or 10 miles, the event offers the chance to honour loved ones, create new memories, and raise vital funds for people living with life limiting illnesses and families in Kirklees.

On the reasons behind the decision to change the name of The Kirkwood’s biggest fundraiser, Events Manager, Rachael Savage, said: All those who have been part of our walks in previous years know what an emotional, enjoyable and uplifting experience it is when we all come together to remember those we love and walk in their memory.

The Kirkwood volunteers at the event last year

The event has been going for over 15 years now, and we’ve been looking new ways to make it more appealing to new audiences that might not think a ‘memory walk’ is for them.

Our brand-new name, The Kirkwood Starlight Walk, is unique and memorable. We hope it will help us to stand out from the crowd and inspire new people to take part as well as appealing to those who have taken part in previous years.”

On the night, registration opens at 8pm, with the walk setting off at 10pm, but the magic begins the moment you arrive. With exciting entertainment and a carnival-like atmosphere, this event is guaranteed to bring the community together to celebrate love, hope, and the power of The Kirkwood Movement.

Rachael is already excited for this summer’s event: “The Kirkwood Starlight Walk is more than just an event; it's a magical evening which will bring our community together to celebrate life, remember loved ones, and make a real difference for those who need it most.

Dogs can take part in The Kirkwood Starlight Walk

“This year, we’ve reimagined our walk and we hope it will be bigger, brighter, and more inclusive than ever. Walking under the stars with hundreds of others is an unforgettable experience, and I can’t wait to see everyone come together to light up the night for such an important cause.”

Every step taken during The Kirkwood Starlight Walk contributes to something truly meaningful. In 2024, the community raised over £135,000, enabling The Kirkwood help everyone in their care to improve their quality of life in the ways that matter to them and make the most of every single day.

From 24/7 support and specialist nursing care to creating special moments for patients and their families, the funds raised make a real difference to the lives of thousands of people across Kirklees every single year.

As Rachael Savage emphasised: “The Kirkwood Starlight Walk is about more than raising money. It’s about uniting as a community to support life, share love, and create hope for those who need it most. It’s a night of joy, remembrance, and making a positive impact.”

The Kirkwood Starlight Walk

The walk itself is an inspiring journey, with twinkling stars overhead and the shared energy of hundreds of participants lighting the way.

Whether you’re walking to remember someone special, to support a good cause, or simply to enjoy an great night out and make new memories with the ones you love, The Kirkwood Starlight Walk 2025 is the event for you. Join The Kirkwood this summer as they light up the night and make every step count.