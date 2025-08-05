The Manor House Roundhay shortlisted in luxury care home awards

The Manor House Roundhay

Anchor’s The Manor House Roundhay in Leeds has been handpicked as a finalist by property giant Knight Frank in their Luxury Care Home Awards 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated in a beautiful setting close to Roundhay Park, The Manor House Roundhay is an elegant 65-bed home, offering first class residential and dementia care.

Residents enjoy high quality accommodation and a wide range of impressive facilities including a hairdressing and beauty salon, café bar and private dining room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each submission into the Luxury Care Home Awards is reviewed to identify facilities that exemplify luxury, innovation and outstanding care.

Ursula Furtenbach-Wilson, Director of Anchor Villages & Care Services South, comments: “We are delighted to have made the shortlist for such a prestigious award, especially as there are some incredible developments alongside us in this category, of amazing quality and diversity. The care home team should be incredibly proud of this achievement.”

District Manager Sarah Roe added: “Since the Manor House Roundhay first opened its doors in 2024, the team have worked incredibly to ensure it feels like home for residents. Their success is demonstrated not only by this achievement, but also by the fact the care home has gone on to receive a 10 out of 10 score in reviews posted on Carehome.co.uk.”

Since its launch in 2016, the Luxury Care Home Awards have received numerous submissions. This year’s winners will be announced at Knight Frank’s Healthcare Property Lunch this autumn.