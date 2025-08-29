The millennium screen updated for Fangfoss Parish
It was originally made to showcase everything about the Parish of Fangfoss and Bolton in East Yorkshire in that year. This included both the natural and man-made landscape, its flora and fauna and annual events that took place in the villages of Fangfoss, Bolton, and Spittal and the outlying farms.
Twenty- five years on, things have changed – the villages have become bigger, the landscape has altered, and more events take place each year.
To celebrate this change, Jennifer Olsen, a resident of Fangfoss, suggested a revamp of the screen. She invited members of the community to get together, and so the “Fangfoss Crafters” was formed, meeting together at her house every two weeks. The group of ladies using different techniques to apply pictures to cloth panels – knitting, collage, fabric painting, quilting, and embroidery.
The screen has now been finished and a few of the ladies celebrated their efforts this week. It will be unveiled officially for everyone to see at St Martins Church during the Fangfest weekend 6th and 7th September.
Jennifer Olsen, the co-ordinator of the millennium screen says, “this was very much a community project involving a group of very talented ladies of our parish. I hope visitors enjoy seeing all the things our parish does, immortalised in this work of art”.