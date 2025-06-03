The Old Station Nursery Group rated by parents as one of the UK’s top nursery groups

The Old Station Nursery Group has been rated by parents as one of the Top 20 nursery groups in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has 74 nurseries in the UK, 7 of which are in York.

The top twenty nursery groups have received an award from the leading nurseries review site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery group’s reviews from the children’s families.

Parents rated the group on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Station Nursery Group

There are 1,629 nursery groups and 14,967 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery. They range in age from three months up to the age of five.

daynurseries.co.uk, which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

“The vision and ethos of a nursery group shape the environment of its nurseries and influence a child’s social, emotional and physical development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Station Nursery Group has shown that its nurseries are having a huge impact on the wellbeing of children as well as their learning and development.

We would like to congratulate them on being rated by parents as a top nursery group.

It is a real achievement to be recognised for being one of the Top 20 nursery groups by children’s families and carers.”

Angela Bailey, a spokesperson for The Old Station Nursery Group said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to have received this award once again, especially as it’s based entirely on feedback from our families. Our passionate nursery teams work diligently to create a nurturing and stimulating environment where every child feels safe, happy, and supported to thrive.

Choosing a nursery is a big decision, and we’re committed to helping every child build strong social skills, develop a love of learning, and leave us confident and ready for school. We truly value the feedback we receive, it helps us grow and ensures we continue offering the very best care and early education.”

To see The Old Station Nursery Group’s reviews go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchgroup/56151055OLDA#MAPVIEW