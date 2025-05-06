The Order of St John award for organ donation

On behalf of St John, Ben Shackleton MStJ. St John County Commissioner, South & West Yorkshire, welcomed the families, friends and distinguished guests, explaining the Award.

‘The Order of St John began a partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant in 2013, which started the national award to recognise deceased organ donors and honour the incredible gift they and their families have given.

The award, which takes the form of a pin-badge displaying the words ‘add life, give hope’ and a scroll, signed by The Grand Prior, is offered by invitation to all families whose loved one was a deceased organ donor in the UK. This award is given posthumously to the donor, accepted on their behalf by a relative at a regional ceremony.’

Sarah Whittingham, Lead Nurse Yorkshire Organ Donation Service gave an introduction on behalf of NHS Blood and Transplant and read out a very moving ‘Thank You’ from a previous organ recipient.

There was a Moment of Reflection led by Father Darren Percival, Chaplain of St John, South and West Yorkshire, where he read the Roll of Honour, during which members of the donor families were invited to place a candle in front of a photo of their deceased family member.

His Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Professor Jaydip Ray and The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Jayne Dunn presented the Award to the individual families saying ‘‘It is an honour for us to present this Award to you on behalf of His Majesty the King.” and gave their personal thanks and words of comfort and support.

During his address, the HM Deputy Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Professor Jaydip Ray, expressed ‘Organ donation so clearly saves lives, and it is so vitally important to say thank you to the families whose loved ones have donated their organs to save others. With some 6000 people nationally waiting on the organ donor list for transplant and 400 dying each year before they receive a transplant it’s vital that we do all we can to support and encourage organ donation.’

After the closing words by Ben Shackleton, volunteers from St John and the NHS Blood and Transplant team joined the families to share refreshments and reflected on their loved ones and the incredible gift of life that the families had given.

1 . Contributed The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Jayne Dunn Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Ben Shackleton MStJ. St John County Commissioner, South & West Yorkshire Photo: Submitted Photo Sales