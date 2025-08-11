The Royal Oak in Halifax, a down to earth historic Yorkshire boozer which has recently reopened under new management is set for big things.

The 'New' Royal Oak has Reopened under new management in Halifax town centre, just a stone throw away from the historic Piece Hall and the train Station and is the perfect spot for a proper Yorkshire pint.

The Royal Oak is steeped in history, originally an old coaching house, it dates way back to the early 17th-century, it was reconstructed in authentic Tudor style in 1931 using timber from HMS Newcastle, it's reverted back to it's original name, previously called Tap and Spile and Dirty Dicks to locals, I bet the walls have heard plenty of stories in its time and seen key points in Halifax history and I'm sure the walls fitting and fixtures have a few tales and secrets to share.

The New Royal Oak most definitely has had a new lease of life given to it and is slowly becoming the place to be and be seen in Halifax, “A place where you genuinely feel at home and are welcomed with open arms and made to feel like family, The staff team are always accommodating and friendly, nothing is too much for them to help with, The new management team led by Halifax legend Paddy Fitzgibbon have turned the pub around massively since reopening and are currently renovating the upstairs rooms to open as a hotel, behind the scenes there are exciting things afoot, as seen last weekend with local lads The Caymans playing an exciting music set to a crowd of adoring fans. I have been lucky enough to go along to see what all the fuss is about and I can confirm it's a cracking down to earth authentic spot, The 'New' Royal Oak is set to be an incredible venue for up-and-coming bands and live music, in my opinion it is the best place in town at the moment! I love sitting and watching the world go by with a pint of Guinness in the historic setting .”

Paddy and the Royal Oak team are planning exciting things to breathe a new lease of life into the historic boozer including renovating the upstairs rooms and opening as an hotel, which will be a great place to book and stay for visitors heading to town for the Piece Hall Gigs next year, every week the pub has regular karaoke and open mic nights alongside regular music gigs which are proving to be a big hit , behind the bar there's plenty of choice including spirits, beers, soft drinks and ales something for all over the age of 18 to enjoy.

I can't wait to see that the future holds for the Royal Oak I can safely say the future is bright.