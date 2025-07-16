The Sustainability Community launches refresh to deliver cohesion between family brands

The Sustainability Community (TSC), the organisation building a global sustainability network through a year-round events programme, has launched a strategic refresh to deliver more cohesion between its family of brands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responsible for Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and the ReGeneration Earth Conference, the business felt that developing a creative concept to deliver consistency throughout the brands would build recognition with its growing audience.

Working with Dave Hatton of Samara Studios, the final designs deliver a simple yet striking series of logos, taking influence from the values of the company, using a consistent font and variable colour palettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the refresh, Dave also worked hand-in-hand with William Hutchinson, a Graphic Design student at Sheffield Hallam University. With mentorship from Dave, William played an important role in shaping the new direction, gaining valuable experience while also contributing fresh ideas that supported the creative process from start to finish.

The team who delivered the ReGeneration Earth Conference in 2025. Photography credit: Vivienne Edge Photography.

The investment also sees the company launch a new website, designed and developed by Hel in Leeds, which brings all brands under one single banner, improving the visitor journey and experience.

Founder and CEO of The Sustainability Community, responsible for Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth, Kate Hutchinson, comments: “When we launched, we were a very different business to what we are today. As we scale and continue to expand the events programme we deliver, we wanted this to be reflected in our visual presence.

“It’s about more than logos, it’s how we show up and the impression that we make. It was important that we had some synergy across the group and that people would know the association between the brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We couldn’t be happier with the finished designs. Clean and fresh, they add colour and personality which is representative of the journey we have been on and our ambitions for the future.

“We don’t deliver events, we are creating a movement that will educate, endorse and encourage inward investment as we all collectively work towards a transition to a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future.”

Having successfully delivered the Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth, which has bold ambitions to become Europe’s answer to COP, the Sustainability Community is facilitating opportunities for all regions to come together under one roof.