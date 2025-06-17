The UK’s 10 biggest bike theft hotspots revealed, with three Yorkshire cities making the list

New research has revealed the UK’s 10 biggest hotspots for bike theft, with a staggering 66,960 stolen across the country in the last year alone.

More bikes are stolen in the summer months than at any other time, so as we approach this peak season, home security provider ADT has used its Crime in My Area tool to see where the risk is highest.

Outside of London (12,826), the biggest bike hotspot is Oxford, with 1,529 incidents over the last year, closely followed by Leeds (1,370) and Bristol (1,333).

The top 10 UK cities for bike theft (April 2024 to March 2025) are:

Bike wheel locked to a Bike rack.

London (12,826) Oxford (1,529) Leeds (1,370) Bristol (1,333) Cardiff (988) Hull (894) Birmingham (892) Cambridge (887) York (838) Brighton (763)

Steven from Leeds, knows all too well the heartbreak and frustration caused by bike theft, as his bike was stolen just last year.

“It happened overnight. The bike was hanging inside the supposedly locked parking garage of my apartment building. As the building only offers hanging bike stands, this was what I used for my bike, meaning it was locked to them by the front wheel only. Once the thieves gained access to the building, they took the front wheel off and walked away with the rest.

“After reporting this to the police, I was told it was highly unlikely that my bike would ever be found. I didn’t get a response at all from my building’s management company when I asked for help or to view any footage.”

Michele Bennett, General Manager at ADT UK Subscriber, said: “Bikes are one of the most targeted modes of transport for thieves as they don’t require keys to start an engine, and they often don’t have security alarms. But bikes are still expensive items to lose, and it can cause major inconvenience and stress to owners if they are stolen. Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can protect your bike, aside from investing in a new lock.”

Find a safe parking spot

“When you come to a stop, don’t just park your bike anywhere; there are plenty of options in busy, public places to leave it, and many are specifically designed to reduce bike theft, with sturdy concrete bottoms. You can often check with your local council or your city’s transport website to find out their recommended spots to park.”

Take removable parts with you

“If you can, it’s good practice to remove parts such as the saddle, wheels, lights or baskets that could be quickly taken by thieves. This also reduces the risk of the bike frame being taken.”

Register your bike

“Registering your bike can help it be traced back to you if recovered by the police. It is important to register your frame number, which is usually found underneath the bike between the pedals or where the back wheel slots in, as this can also make it easier for the police to return it.”