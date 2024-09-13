A festive woodland adventure is coming to Bolton Abbey this Christmas as Father Christmas returns, packed with opportunities to learn new skills within the reimagined festive village in the heart of Strid Wood.

THE WONDER OF CHRISTMAS RETURNS TO BOLTON ABBEY WITH AN ENCHANTED WOODLAND EXPERIENCE

A festive woodland adventure is coming to Bolton Abbey this Christmas as Father Christmas returns, packed with opportunities to learn new skills within the reimagined festive village in the heart of Strid Wood.

This year’s Christmas village has been transformed to fully immerse visitors in the wonders of nature, with Father Christmas’ traditional woodland helpers welcoming visitors and guiding them through interactive bushcraft activities.

Join Santa in Strid Wood this Christmas!

Children will enjoy a hands-on and wholesome learning adventure providing a genuine sense of accomplishment, from lighting the village fire and roasting their own cocoa beans for hot chocolate, to enjoying activities including axe throwing, as well as clay candle making and natural crafts to take home as a mark of their achievements.

Throughout the experience, each family will be invited to have a private visit with Father Christmas in his cosy log cabin, complete with a log burning stove and a smaller ‘elf door’ just for children to enter through. Families can capture photos and make wholesome festive memories in the space decorated with branches of pine and holly, sourced from across the estate.

The friendly woods people will help children turn their carefully roasted cocoa beans into hot chocolate, before enjoying a festive tale told by Father Christmas and his helpers. Each child will receive a special present from Father Christmas for them to take home, along with memories of an unforgettable Christmas adventure.

The festive woodland experience will be held each weekend day from Saturday 23 November - Sunday 15 December, and each day from the Friday 20 December – Monday 23 December, with tickets available to purchase here. Relaxed sessions are also available for children with additional needs who wish to meet Father Christmas in a more peaceful environment.

The popular festive trail will also return to Bolton Abbey on the 30 November, with new clues and installations to guide visitors along ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ themed trail within Strid Wood. Families can enjoy the experience alongside their visit to the Christmas village, while the Cavendish Pavilion will also be open every day for warming drinks and festive eats, including mince pies.

Following a popular session last year, RHS Chelsea silver medallist and Ilkley resident Vanessa Wellock will take over the Christmas village to host a wreath making workshop on Friday 6 December. Visitors will be able to create their own eco-friendly wreath, in which every element, with the exception of the ribbon, is biodegradable so that it can be composted after Christmas. Foliage and feathers gathered from the estate will be used, as well as dried oranges and pinecones to celebrate the scents of the Christmas season, all while enjoying mince pies, hot drinks and festive music.

Moira Smith, Visitor Experience & Marketing Manager at Bolton Abbey, said: “Every year we cherish being able to bring people together in the unique and beautiful environment here at Bolton Abbey, giving them unforgettable memories with family and friends.

“This year, we wanted to create unique experiences that mean the children can enjoy learning new skills. As always, we look to work with local creatives and strive to source goods and materials found across the estate. We can’t wait to welcome visitors who will bring the spirit of Christmas once more to Bolton Abbey!”