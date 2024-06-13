The Yorkshire Vet pays a visit to Greenacres care home
Dante’s first appearance at Greenacres was in October 2022 as a pony and he visited again the year after. Residents in the home have been keenly following his growth and were surprised to find that The Yorkshire Vet had also been following Dante’s story since his first trip to the vet.
On Dante’s most recent visit to Greenacres, The Yorkshire Vet film crew came along to see how Dante was doing after a procedure he underwent on a previous episode of the popular Channel 5 programme.
Residents, family members and staff gathered in the Greenacres gardens to greet Dante and his entourage.
87-year-pold Greenacres resident, Margaret Bower, said, ‘Dante is a beautiful horse, we love having him come to see us. Having the television crew join us this time was a great experience, they made me feel very comfortable.’
Sarah Tomczynski, the Home Manager at Greenacres, added, ‘It was such a treat to see Dante the shire horse at Greenacres again, and what an incredible experience for our residents to have watched The Yorkshire Vet being filmed.’
To find out more about Dante and The Yorkshire Vet at Greenacres, or to enquire about volunteering opportunities, call 01484 855 390, email [email protected] or visit idealcarehomes.co.uk.
