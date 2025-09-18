“There’s a lot of joy in it”: A day in the life of a hospice care nurse

Meet 22-year-old Amy from The Kirkwood, a local hospice in Huddersfield, who's already found her calling in one of healthcare's most meaningful - and misunderstood – fields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We sat down with Amy to find out what really happens during a 13-hour shift, how she processes the more challenging moments, and why she wouldn't change her career path for anything.

How did you begin working as a hospice care nurse?

Amy: “At the age of 19 in November 2022, I came to The Kirkwood as a student nurse on a 9-week placement period. As soon as I started, I knew this is where I wanted to be. So, I applied to be a bank auxiliary nurse, and I did that job role for a year and a half. Then I applied to be a registered staff nurse and started that role in September 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Coverdale, Hospice Nurse at The Kirkwood

“Becoming a palliative care nurse was never part of my plan, until I did my 9-week placement period at The Kirkwood and seeing the patient-centred care and support they provide made me adore the place even more.”

What does a typical day looks like for you - from when you start work to when you finish?

Amy: “I start work at 7am. The first 30 minutes are spent handing over with the night shift and getting an update on how my patients are doing. The moment I arrive on the unit, I always go straight to check on my patients to see if they need anything and make sure they're comfortable.

“That might mean adjusting someone's pain relief, having a chat with a patient, or simply sitting with someone who needs company. On sunny days, I love helping patients get outside into our garden. It doesn’t matter if they are restricted to their beds, we can take the beds outside from their rooms. Everyone has the opportunity to go outside in the sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During a 13-hour shift, I see and work with many people including social workers, doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, our spiritual team and many more. We all work as a team to provide compassionate and patient-centred care to help meet our patients' needs.”

What's one thing you wish more people understood about hospice care?

Amy: “Hospice isn't only for the final days or hours; it can be started months earlier, giving patients and families more support with pain management, emotional and spiritual care, and practical help at home. So many families tell us they wish they'd chosen hospice sooner, because it often brings comfort, dignity, and more meaningful time together.”

What helps you process the emotional side of your work? How do you look after your own wellbeing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy: “Working in palliative care requires emotional resilience, so I nurture my wellbeing by socialising with friends and family, which provides support and connection. I also love reading, so for example on the more difficult days at work I find it beneficial for my wellbeing to read. When I read, I'm able to step outside of my own thoughts and immerse myself in another story, idea, or experience.”

What's the most rewarding part of your job?

Amy: “To me this job is incredibly rewarding. It's a privilege to support patients and families, to bring comfort and dignity, and to help make the time they have as meaningful as possible. Not many jobs let you make that kind of difference.”

People often think hospice work must be very sad - how would you respond to that?

Amy: “Of course there are sad moments in hospice work, but it's not only about loss. It's about making a difference at a really important stage of life, supporting patients to be comfortable and helping families feel cared for. There's a lot of meaning, connection, and even joy in that.”

Has this work changed you as a person?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy: “Absolutely. Working in palliative care has made me realise the importance of cherishing the present, because life is so unpredictable and we never know what's around the corner. It's given me a different perspective on what really matters.”

Many people don't realise that much of hospice care relies on charitable donations and legacies. From your perspective as a nurse, how do gifts in Wills impact the care you're able to provide?

Amy: “Much of the care we provide relies on charitable donations, and gifts in Wills are particularly meaningful. They allow us to provide exceptional care for patients and families - offering comfort, dignity, and support that wouldn't be possible otherwise. And it's not just for people staying on our inpatient unit - this support helps all our patients at home under our care too.”

Want to help ensure hospice care continues in your community? The This is Hospice Care coalition is encouraging people to consider leaving a gift in their Will to their chosen hospice. With 143 hospices now working together across England, Scotland and Wales, your legacy could help provide exceptional hospice care for generations to come.