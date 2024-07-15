Thinking about switching to renewables for your business? Come along to our open event!

Calibrate Energy Engineering invites businesses to an open event, which aims to showcase how renewable heat pump technology can transform and sustain everyday operations, whilst improving bottom line performance.

Conscious that these less conventional technologies still remain a mystery for many in preference of more traditional heating, chilling and energy-generating solutions, this event aims to de-mystify renewable technologies and to see these in action.

The open event will also be an opportunity for those businesses that have already subscribed to a heat pump, to find out more about how they can boost existing systems through upgrades, expansion and re-engineering works. Calibrate has so far helped several clients to bring heat pumps back to life that were installed by another supplier and in need of performance improvements.

Jack Smales, Managing Director of Calibrate Energy Engineering (part of RSK Group), who are specialists in the design, installation, maintenance and upgrading of commercial renewable heat pumps systems, explains the position the business has found itself in recent times:

Come and see us at our renewables open event

“We have seen un upturn in commercial organisations approaching us with heat pump systems that need fixing or upgrading. This seems to fall into three categories, firstly those who admit to not maintaining the technology as it should have been and are desperate for help, secondly those who no longer have access to this service because the original installer has stopped trading, and thirdly, those who continue to expand their business and so their technological operations need to catch up with as little disruption as possible.”

Heat pump technology is extremely versatile. If electricity bills have soared, investing in renewables can save money as well as the planet. Calibrate are increasingly seeing a switch to more carbon-friendly solutions, but acknowledge it is quite a leap of faith to implement and education is a large part of the company’s ethos.

Jack adds: “To overcome this, our event aims to showcase how transformational it can be to everyday operations through costs savings on energy for heating as well as chilling. There is also the feel-good factor of reducing fossil fuel use, thus protecting the environment through carbon reduction. We will also focus on how to get more out of an existing heat pump, if you are already subscribed to renewables.”

