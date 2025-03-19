Thirsk care home turns cinema room into bingo hall for afternoon of fun and friendship

For the residents, the event was more than just a game – it was a chance to reconnect

HC-One’s Hambleton Grange, in Thirsk, recently rolled out the bingo cards and turned their cinema room into a buzzing bingo hall, marking a first for residents.

This was part of an exciting collaboration with Meadowfields Housing and Care, as the team transformed the space into a lively venue for an unforgettable evening of friendly competition and connection.

With the stage set and the big screen fired up, it was “eyes down” as residents of Hambleton Grange squared off against their friends from Meadowfields. The air filled with laughter, but the Hambleton Grange team did not quite clinch the victory.

Hambleton Grange resident Johnny Coverdale with his eyes down on his bingo card

Elaine Snowden, Hambleton Grange Lifestyle Manager, revealed that their team “lost every game”, but that they are planning a rematch next month and this time they are “determined to come out on top”.

For the residents, the event was more than just a game – it was a chance to reconnect. Using the cinema room’s technology, participants could see and wave to familiar faces in real time, bridging the gap between communities.

Mary Fidell, Hambleton Grange resident, stated: “It was good, I enjoyed it. Can we do it again? I could see my friends – we waved to each other. It was great.”