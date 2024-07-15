Thirsk care home welcomes local bikers to ‘two-wheeled spectacular’
Knowing that several residents at Hambleton Grange shared a passion for motorbikes, staff at Hambleton Grange arranged the ‘Two-Wheeled Spectacular’ with biker groups in the area, giving the residents an opportunity to see a wide variety of bikes, chat with the riders, and even sit on the bikes themselves.
82-year-old resident, Michael Easdale, said, ‘I really enjoyed sitting on a motorcycle again. I have owned many bikes in my life, the most recent being a Norton 650, which I absolutely loved.’
Another resident, 82-year-old Norman Anderson, added, ‘It reminded me of my dad and brother who both rode bikes – I was never brave enough, I preferred to be on four wheels!’
Sandra Anderson, the Home Manager at Hambleton Grange and a fellow bike-enthusiast, commented, ‘There’s a strong sense of community at Hambleton Grange, and we’re lucky to be surrounded by such kind and caring people in the area.
‘Everyone had such a great time at our ‘Two-Wheeled Spectacular and we got some brilliant photos – it’ll be a day our residents will remember for a long time.’
Residents are looking forward to welcoming their neighbours back to Hambleton Grange for the home’s weekly Coffee Morning, every Friday from 10.30am. During the Coffee Morning, all are welcome to join the residents for a cuppa, cake and a chat.
To find out more, please call 01845 523 837, email [email protected] or visit the home’s Facebook page.
Hambleton Grange care home, on Station Road in Thirsk, is a purpose-built luxury care home operated by Ideal Carehomes. With an all-inclusive fee and 24-hour, person-centred care, it is rated GOOD by the Care Quality Commission.
