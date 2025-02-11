Thirsk Salvation Army kids’ catwalk event models sustainable fashion

A sustainable fashion show will see children model the fabulous range of outfits on offer at Thirsk Salvation Army’s Kids Community Wardrobe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kids are urged to take to the runway wearing something bought from the Community Wardrobe, which offers good quality second hand clothing for as little as 50p to help families who want to be more environmentally friendly and save money.

The event will mark the four-year anniversary of the Kids Community Wardrobe, which was set up by Majors Paula and Ian Haylett, who lead the church and charity’s North Yorkshire Pioneer in Thirsk. The free Fashion Show will take place on Sunday March 2 at 4pm until 5.30pm at St James Green Methodist Church with hot dogs and drinks also on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major Paula said: “To celebrate four years of Kids Wardrobe and to thank you all for your support, we would like to invite you to bring your children to a Kids Wardrobe Catwalk event.

Margaret who volunteers at Thirsk Salvation Army's Kids Community Wardrobe

“We would love them to come wearing something you have purchased from Kids Wardrobe, and to have their moment on the runway. We want to showcase sustainable and recyclable fashion, as well as any creativity you may want to throw in the mix.

“One of the joys of holding the Kids Wardrobe is seeing the delight on the children’s faces when they find something they like or try on something new so we thought this would be a fun way to celebrate what the Community Wardrobe is about – providing affordable good quality clothing and helping the environment along the way.

“We have been overwhelmed by the community support over the last four years. We know a lot of our customers support the ethos of reusing and recycling, and the people of Thirsk and surrounding villages are very generous with their donations which in turn helps to support The Salvation Army’s work in the area so thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Kids Community Wardrobe event will take place on Saturday February 15 between 10am and 11.30am so there is still time to pick up an outfit for the Fashion Show.

The proceeds from the Kids Community Wardrobe go towards supporting The Salvation Army’s work in Thirsk. They also always keep a stock of clothes back so that they can donate them for free to families in crisis.