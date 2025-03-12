Thirteen graduates benefit from £1.5m social value programme at Kirkstall Forge

Thirteen young people have graduated from CEG’s Forging Futures Campus Employment and Skills Employability L1 course, receiving recognition at the event from the Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Marshall Katung, former international footballer Brian Deane and Vince Rose from Barclays Bank.

Run by Kirkstall Forge developer, CEG, and partner Icon Group, the 17-week course helps 16 to 18-year-olds people not in education, employment or training learn new skills, build confidence and identify routes to training and employment.

As well as learning how to Manage your Money, in partnership with Barclays, providing functional skills in maths and English and 150 hours of work experience placement and community projects, the graduates secured their CSCS card training and a Level 1 Employability and Functional Skills Qualifications.

The programme is part of the Forging Futures social value programme CEG operates, which has delivered almost £1.5 million of social value over the last year.

Lucinda Yeadon, Community Liaison Manager at CEG, said: “We’re passionate about providing long-term benefits to the local community, and Forging Futures Campus has proved an incredibly successful way to deliver new skills, training and job opportunities.

“We’re so proud of those who have taken part and have seen such a positive impact on their lives. The 13 teenagers who have graduated today are now better equipped to access new job opportunities or go back into education and will continue to be advised by the team as they make these decisions. We look forward to hearing their success stories over the coming years.”

The Lord Mayor, former international footballer, Brian Deane, and Vince Rose, customer care leader at Barclays spoke at the event, sharing their experiences and advice with the young people as they plan their next steps.

Vince Rose said: “There was a time I needed someone to believe in me before I could believe in myself. Now, through Forging Futures, I have the privilege of believing in a talented group of young adults—helping them build the skills and confidence for a brighter future."

Since CEG’s Forging Futures launched in 2017, more than 215 young people who were unemployed, or not in school or vocational training have now completed the employability course at the Forging Futures Kirkstall Forge campus and the new venue, the Counting House in Temple, with many moving into apprenticeships, jobs or further education.

Over 1,230 participants have also benefited from the curriculum delivery, site visits, workplace engagement, CV workshops and mock interviews in partnership with several Leeds schools, colleges and universities.

The next cohort of recruits for both the Employment and Skills course and a Construction L1 Award. CEG and Icon Group are seeking 16-18-year-olds to express interest by emailing [email protected]

Similarly, anyone who is 19 or above, from West Yorkshire, and interested in sustainability, green skills such as renewables, passive housing, retrofit, ICF and timber frame or wants to learn Modern Methods of Construction can apply for CEG and Icon Group’s new Green Skills Academy. This can also include those who are employed wishing to upskill.

Ewan Metcalf, Managing Director of Icon Group, said: “We’re really proud to celebrate the graduation of our eighteenth cohort of young people completing courses at Forging Futures Campus, Kirkstall Forge.

“Hundreds of young people and adults have successfully achieved qualifications, gained confidence, found life-long friends and found employment as a result of our work. It’s gratifying to know we helped so many journey to a better life and future and we look forward to helping many more.