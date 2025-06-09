This Carers Week: Championing equality for unpaid carers and recognising their vital role in society

The theme for this year’s Carers Week (9th–15th June) is Caring About Equality - a powerful reminder of the inequalities unpaid carers face every day. From a greater risk of poverty and social isolation to poorer mental and physical health, many carers of all ages miss out on opportunities in education, careers, and their personal lives, simply because of their caring role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carers Plus Yorkshire is using Carers Week as a platform to raise awareness of the vital support available to unpaid carers in our region - especially as the cost of living continues to soar. Our Carer Money Matters team provides tailored advice on benefits, grants, fuel poverty, and welfare support. We also work in partnership with experts on income maximisation to ensure carers are accessing everything they’re entitled to.

Unpaid carers - those who care for family members, friends, or neighbours without financial reward are the often-unseen backbone of our communities. Whether they’re supporting elderly parents, children with disabilities, partners with long-term health conditions, or even young carers helping their own parents, their contribution is invaluable. Yet, despite saving the UK economy billions every year, unpaid carers continue to face deep social and financial inequalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Carers Week, Carers Plus Yorkshire is calling for greater recognition and action to tackle these disparities. Our team will be out in the community throughout the week - hosting lunch hubs, carers groups, talks, presentations, and event stands in local spaces to help identify and support hidden carers. You’ll find us in hospitals, GP surgeries, libraries, schools, community centres and events across Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale, Hambleton, Richmondshire and Bridlington. For full details, follow us on social media: @CPYorks

Carers Plus Yorkshire - Carers Week 2025 (2)

“Across our footprint at Carers Plus Yorkshire, we remain proud to place unpaid carers at the heart of our work. Identifying carers early is vital - both to understand their needs and to provide the targeted support that helps prevent crisis. Carers deserve to be recognised, supported, and valued.” - Rachel Anderson, Head of Operations.