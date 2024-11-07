This Christmas, Gift Cinema and Get a Festive Deal

Unwrap the magic of film this Christmas with a gift from Showcase Cinemas!

The nationwide cinema chain is delighted to spread the holiday cheer this festive season, with the perfect gift for any film lover. For every £25 gift card purchase, the buyer will receive a bonus £5 gift card to use for themselves – free of charge.

With the new year promising an exciting lineup of films that fans won’t want to miss, there’s plenty to enjoy with the bonus card.

The latest instalment in the much-loved rom-com series, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy releases in time for Valentine’s Day and sees our favourite diary-keeping heroine return, this time navigating the world of single motherhood and midlife dating misadventures, all with Bridget’s classic charm.

Showcase Cinemas launch Festive Deal

Also released in February is Captain America: Brave New World, which is set to shake up the Marvel Universe with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) donning the iconic shield.

Or whatever type of film you’re in to, the bonus card can be used for those all too tasty snacks and drinks, such as freshly popped on site popcorn!

From heartfelt laughs to action-packed thrills, 2025 is ready to deliver big-screen magic!

The gift card offer is valid until Christmas Eve in cinema or online, up to a maximum of £100. Bonus cards are redeemable between January 1 to March 31, 2025, allowing loved ones to kick off the new year by enjoying the comfiest seats, tastiest treats, and the biggest blockbusters on the big screen.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: "A Showcase gift card is more than just a gift – it’s a ticket to unforgettable experiences and shared memories on the big screen – the ultimate stocking filler for any film fan!

“This Christmas, we’re thrilled to offer an extra touch of festive cheer with a free bonus £5 card, so you can not only treat a loved one, but also yourself and keep the magic of cinema going well into the new year.”