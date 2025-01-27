Thistle Hill in Knaresborough say goodbye and good luck to retiring nurse

After almost 30 years of continuous service at Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough, much-loved nurse, Pam Lee has decided to retire.

Staff and residents at the home sent Pam off in style with wine, flowers, plants and other gifts to thank her for her many years of dedication, and there was a huge party with lots of singing and dancing. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Pam and she will be sadly missed.

During her time at Thistle Hill Care Centre Pam has worked tirelessly to help the residents and other staff members. She always went above and beyond in her role.

Pam said: “Thistle Hill Care Centre is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”

Mandy Scott, General Manager at Thistle Hill Care Centre said: “Pam is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Thistle Hill Care Centre. She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”

