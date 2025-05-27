Thornton Primary School Pupils Step into History at Brontë Birthplace During Royal Visit
Invited by Jenny Horton of the Brontë Birthplace Committee, the group of children, accompanied by Executive Headteacher Liz Davison and Head of School Farah Ayub, had a prime spot behind the barrier outside the historic house, where the Brontë sisters were born. The event formed part of the Queen’s visit to Bradford.
Although Queen Camilla did not pass directly by the school’s designated area, the children were thrilled to witness her arrival and join in the community’s excitement. The experience left them inspired and proud of the rich cultural history on their doorstep.
Commenting on the trip, Liz Davison, said: “We didn’t get to speak with Queen Camilla, but the children were absolutely delighted to have been there for such a special moment.
“It was a unique chance for them to connect with local history and be part of a royal occasion in their own community.”
