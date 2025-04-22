Thousands in East Riding missing out on Full Fibre broadband

Thousands of people across the East Riding are missing out on the UK's most reliable broadband technology and risk falling behind in today’s digital age, Openreach has warned.

Around 70,000 homes and businesses in the region can already upgrade to Full Fibre, but so far less than half have made the switch.

Full fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection. The once-in-a-generation technology enables locals to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and will help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

People living in East Yorkshire can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting Openreach’s full fibre checker.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s regional director for Yorkshire, said: “Fast and reliable full fibre broadband gives households and businesses a significant boost. As the UK’s leading provider of fibre infrastructure, Openreach is at the forefront of the digital transformation, connecting communities all over the UK and future-proofing the network for decades to come.

“Our extensive network - the largest in the UK – means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their needs. But it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to order it to take advantage of the technology."

Full Fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world.

Whether streaming your favourite show, gaming online, making a video call, managing your finances, or running a business, full fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Locals should check with their service provider to see if they can upgrade.

Packages from the widest range of broadband providers are also increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, per month than their current bill for a much-improved service.