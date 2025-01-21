Three Yorkshiremen to be recognised at Westminster

Andrew Bradshaw, Arqam Al-Hadeed and Nathan Atkinson – all from West Yorkshire - will be among 26 exceptional individuals to be honoured with the esteemed British Citizen Award (BCA) at the Palace of Westminster on Thursday.

The award highlights the positive aspects of multi-cultural communities, workplaces, community groups, and charities throughout the UK. It is accessible to all and aims to celebrate the diverse elements that make Britain great.

Andrew will receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour for Service to Volunteering & Charitable Giving (BCAv). Andrew has dedicated his weekends and spare time for the last four decades to keeping communities safer and supporting local policing since he joined West Yorkshire Police in 1985.

He spent almost 30 years as a patrol officer before transferring to Learning and Organisational Development, where he has personally trained more than 550 Special Constables. This has earned him several district awards and commendations, as well as the force’s Special Constable of the Year Award twice.

Arqam will receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour for International Achievement. From the age of 13, Arqam has dedicated himself to driving social change, later focusing on tackling knife crime after witnessing the fatal stabbing of a child in his neighbourhood.

His commitment has positively impacted communities both locally and further afield, exemplifying the impact of social justice and power of human rights. As a Leeds Youth MP representing young people across Yorkshire and Humberside, Arqam has been raising awareness of critical issues affecting marginalised populations and inspiring a collective sense of responsibility among young people.

Nathan will receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour for Service to Education (BCAe). Nathan has been engaged in a mission to combat health inequalities and enhance educational outcomes for over a decade. Former headteacher Nathan, witnessed the challenges children face when attending school hungry, a barrier that limits their ability to learn.

This experience catalysed his vision to bridge the gap between health inequalities and education, leading to the founding of Rethink Food, a Community Interest Company focused on delivering 10 million hours of health and food education. Nathan's work is more than just about feeding children, he is re-shaping their understanding of food and empowering them with lifelong skills - healthy people and healthy planet.

Stephanie Wood from BCA Partner One Stop commented, "This year's medalists exemplify the incredible support within our communities, especially during challenging times. We're honoured to partner with the BCA and play a part in recognising these exceptional individuals."