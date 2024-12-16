‘Tis the season to be jolly at local care home

Barchester’s Meadowbeck care home, in Osbaldwick, York got in the Christmas spirit by treating their residents to a special Christmas themed Pantomime, performing Jack and the beanstalk.

Everyone at Meadowbeck Care Home, enjoyed the timeless tale full of magical twists, fun, laughter and adventures, it was wonderful to see how much our residents joined in the fun throughout the show singing along with their toes tapping and clapping as laughter filled the room, after the show we all sang Christmas carols together and enjoyed festive refreshments including mince pies and mulled wine.

General Manager, Annaliza Kemp said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Jack, resident at Meadowbeck Care Home said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed the pantomime, it was so much fun, and to top it off with mince pies and mulled wine.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.