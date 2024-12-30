‘Tis the season to be jolly at local care home

Santa visits Leeming Bar Grange

Barchester’s Leeming Bar Grange care home, in Leeming Bar, got in the Christmas spirit by welcoming friends from Eastbourne Park Community Hub in Darlington, who sent Santa and his elves to the home to deliver Christmas gifts for residents.

Leeming Bar Grange Care Home residents got into the full swing with Santa.

General Manager, Katheryn Billett said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and it was so kind of Eastbourne Park Community Hub to come and see our residents. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Liz, one of our residents at Leeming Bar Grange said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed seeing Santa.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.