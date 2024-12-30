‘Tis the season to be jolly at local care home
Leeming Bar Grange Care Home residents got into the full swing with Santa.
General Manager, Katheryn Billett said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and it was so kind of Eastbourne Park Community Hub to come and see our residents. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”
Liz, one of our residents at Leeming Bar Grange said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed seeing Santa.”
