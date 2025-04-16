Titanic Spa gets an “Eggstra” special guest this Easter
Titanic Spa, the UK’s First Eco Spa in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, received a surprise visitor over the weekend, just in time for Easter. A wild duck made herself right at home in one of the spa’s plant pots!
As the eco spa team freshened up the terrace with summery parasols and lush greenery, they spotted the cute and cosy nest nestled in the planter, complete with a clutch of eggs.
Rather than ruffle any feathers, Titanic Spa is welcoming their feathered guest with open arms (and wings). A gentle ‘duck nesting’ sign marks the nest to ensure peace and quiet while the soon-to-be mum prepares to hatch her brood in style.
The spa is known for its green ethos, and the duckling drama adds a wholesome twist to its commitment to nature. Guests are encouraged to keep a respectful distance and watch from afar as nature does its thing.