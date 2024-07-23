Tong Leadership Academy plays host to a summer of sport

While the summer of 2024 is set to feature both the Paris Olympics and the European Football Championship in Germany, Bradford-based school Tong Leadership Academy has recently played host to its very own summer of sport.

Part of Star Academies, a national multi-academy trust, Tong Leadership Academy hosted two inter-school sporting events that saw pupils from six Star secondary schools descend on Bradford for an athletics competition and a five-a-side football tournament.

The other schools to participate in the sporting festivities were Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford and Laisterdyke Leadership Academy in Bradford, Birmingham’s Small Heath Leadership Academy, Oulder Hill Leadership Academy in Greater Manchester, and Lancashire’s Bacup & Rawtenstall Grammar School (BRGS) and The Valley Leadership Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the final weeks of the summer term, aspiring athletes and budding footballers from Years 7 to 10 participated in events to rival this summer’s Olympics and European Championship.

Pupils take part in the Star football and athletics competitions held at Tong Leadership Academy

The Star Athletics Competition featured a full track and field schedule with events including running and relay races, high jump, long jump, javelin and shot put. Medals were widely awarded between competitors, but BRGS was crowned the event’s overall victor after its pupils received a total of 118 medals.

The following week, the same Star secondary schools were in action once again as they took part in the Star Football Tournament, a five-a-side round robin league where teams from each school played each other in highly competitive 15-minute matches.

In the girls’ leagues, the hosts Tong Leadership Academy clinched victory in the Year 7 division while the teams from BRGS picked up the Year 8, 9 and 10 league trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the boys’ leagues, Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford tasted success as its Year 7 and 8 teams won their respective divisions, while Laisterdyke Leadership Academy’s Year 9 team and BRGS’s Year 10 team also took home trophies.

Pupils take part in the Star Athletics Competition held at Tong Leadership Academy

Tong Leadership Academy was selected as this year’s event host due to the school’s exceptional sporting facilities including a 25m swimming pool, rugby pitches and sports hall, as well as the 3G pitches and six acres of sports fields, which were used to host the athletics and football competitions.