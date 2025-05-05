Top celebrities support Brownie charity auction in its 9th year.

The auction opens on May 6 at 6pm and runs until May 20 at 7pm.

More than 500 bookmarks, doodled, drawn or painted by Clare Balding, Axel Sheffler, Steve Coogan, Jo Brand, Craig Revel Horwood, Sarah Snook, Prue Leith, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Nicola Walker, Jason Donovan, Chris Riddell and many more.

The Bookmark Project runs from January to May each year and is in its ninth year. At the beginning of the year the girls of 1st Burley Brownies and their leaders write letters to their favourite authors, illustrators and celebrities asking them to doodle a bookmark.

In May each year the bookmarks are gathered and auctioned online to raise as much money as possible for Katiyo Primary School in Zimbabwe. The auction is hosted by jumblebee and members of the public can bid on their favourite bookmarks between 6th and 20th May.

This year the Brownies have received over 500 bookmarks including bookmarks from Axel Sheffler, Jo Brand, Jason Donovan, Sarah Snook, Prue Leith, Sarah Snook, Cressida Cowell, Emily Gravett and many more.

The Bookmark Project is now in its ninth year and all the money raised is used to support Katiyo Primary School in Zimbabwe.

Brownie Leader Sharon Hattersley said: “Over the years the Brownies have helped to raise over £80,000 for the school. This money has helped to build blocks of toilets, provide desks and benches for all the classrooms and supported several other projects.

"This year we are thrilled to announce that we have completed the construction of a block of three nursery classrooms giving the youngest children at the school their own classrooms for the very first time. I had the opportunity to visit the school last summer and we are constantly amazed by everything the teachers achieve.”

This year funds raised will go towards the purchase of a shipping container which will be converted into a school library that we hope will in the future be accessible by the whole community. Many families at the school do not have access to books at home. We hope that this year we will also be able to stock the new library with books and are keen to partner with other organisations that can help with this.

1st Burley Brownies are 26 girls aged 7 to 10 years old and their leaders, we are based in the village of Burley-in-Wharfedale near Ilkley and have supported Katiyo school for over 20 years.

The group has exchanged letters and WhatsApp messages with the teachers and children at the school and I have visited the school twice.

