Total Fitness Swim Academy Safety Sessions for Local Pupils This Summer

With School holidays just around the corner, Total Fitness Swim Academy is bringing free, fun and life-saving water safety talks to schools across the North of England and Wales, from Teesside to Prenton, Wigan, Whitefield, Hull and Wrexham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With school holidays fast approaching, Swim Academy at Total Fitness has launched a new community initiative – delivering water safety talks at schools across the North of England and Wales.

Friendly and experienced swim teachers will be delivering engaging, age-appropriate water safety lessons to pupils at infant, junior, and secondary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are designed to give children the confidence and knowledge to enjoy pools, rivers, lakes and beaches safely throughout the summer.

User (UGC) Submitted

Presented in a lively, memorable and easy-to-understand format, the talks cover essential safety messages including how to spot hazards, what to do in an emergency, and simple behaviours that can help keep everyone safe in and around water.

The goal is to provide children with potentially life-saving knowledge that will stay with them for life.

As part of the campaign, Swim Academy is sharing its Top 5 Water Safety Tips to reinforce the lessons being delivered in schools:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never swim alone - Children should always swim with a buddy and be supervised by a responsible adult. Even confident swimmers can get into trouble, so supervision should be active and close by at all times. Know your surroundings - Before entering any body of water, take a moment to check the environment. Look out for signs, currents, sudden drop-offs, slippery surfaces, or sharp objects. Awareness of surroundings is key to preventing accidents. Learn to float and stay calm - Floating on your back is one of the most important survival skills. It helps conserve energy, keeps the airway above water, and gives swimmers time to rest or wait for help. Staying calm is essential to safety. Stick to safe areas - Only swim in clearly marked, designated swimming areas, especially those with lifeguards. Avoid isolated or unmonitored locations, as they may hide hidden hazards such as strong currents or submerged objects. Understand cold water shock - Even during warm weather, open water can be dangerously cold. Cold water shock can cause rapid breathing, panic, and difficulty swimming. Enter water slowly and stay close to the shore, especially in unfamiliar environments.

Brad Winstone, Swim Development Lead at Total Fitness, commented: “We believe that water safety is just as important as learning to swim, and every child deserves the freedom and joy of enjoying water safely, and that starts with education.

“The school visits are a proactive way to support our local communities and give pupils the confidence to make safe choices this summer. As well as helping parents feel more secure when their kids are around water. After all, these safety tips are lessons for life, not just for the summer.”

For more information on Swim Academy, please visit the Total Fitness site.

About Total Fitness

Total Fitness is a leading health club brand in the North of England and Wales, dedicated to supporting every fitness journey, no matter the age, life stage, or workout preference. With 15 supersize health clubs and the Swim Academy providing children’s swimming lessons across 14 locations, Total Fitness offers a comprehensive fitness experience. In 2024, the brand expanded its offering with the opening of two purposefully designed women-only gyms: The Women’s Gym by Total Fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driven by the belief that everyone is better fitter, Total Fitness strives to empower individuals to help themselves on their fitness journeys. The brand provides everything needed to get started and stay motivated.

Recognising that fitness needs evolve over time, Total Fitness emphasises variety and choice to keep members energised and engaged. Its clubs feature extensive gym floors, over 70 classes per week, impressive swimming pools, expert personal trainers, and digital content, offering a diverse range of ways to work out.

Total Fitness provides a lifetime of opportunities to explore fitness as and when members need it, offering as much or as little support as individuals require. The goal is to empower members to put in the work and define what "possible" means to them.

With a dedicated team of over 700 professionals, alongside a network of freelance fitness partners and brands, Total Fitness delivers on its promise to create spaces and opportunities that empower over 100,000 members to achieve more than they ever thought possible.