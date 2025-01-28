Tracy set to share her success to help others

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 4st 7lbs is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too. Tracy Smurthwaite joined her local Slimming World group in Stockton after several life events had caused her to gain weight and she really felt as if she had hit rock bottom and having followed the Slimming World plan in the past decided that this time was going to be the time she did it! And she has!

Tracy has now trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Now she is opening her own group in on Friday, January 31 at 5.30pm at the Imperial Hospitality Suite, Stockton Football Club.

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three. Tracy says her new role has never been more important.

“Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing over 4st and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

tracy before her weight loss

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Like a lot of slimmer’s, I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. I love walking and with the support of the group even joined a local walking group and have made friends from all walks of life. Looking up at some of the mini mountains in the lakes frozen in fear that I’d never make it up them, I’d just repeat over and over in my head ‘baby steps’ and I did it!

Later this year, I’ll be hiking the Polish Tatra Mountains and Snowdonia, as well as ziplining in Wales! 2025 is definitely my year!’’

Tracy after her weight loss

‘’ I want to continue to inspire and help others, because far too many of us put everyone else first—our families, our work, our responsibilities—and forget to prioritise ourselves. But you are important. You deserve to look in the mirror and feel amazing. By taking time for yourself, you’re not only improving your own life, but also the lives of your family. When you’re healthier and happier, you have the energy and positivity to do more with them. You’ll become an inspiration to those around you. Slimming World is for everyone—no matter your age, gender, or abilities, it’s a real privilege to now be able to help others the way I’ve been helped!’’