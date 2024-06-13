Train driver of tomorrow: Tyler’s VIP experience with Hull Trains

Popular open access rail operator, Hull Trains proudly arranged a very special VIP experience day for a future star of the industry, six-year-old Tyler Grannon from Hull.

Tyler, who has faced significant challenges in recent times, was nominated for the once in a lifetime experience day with teams at Hull Trains team after being nominated by friends through Hull Children’s University.

The VIP train experience saw Tyler join the train at Hull station and travel with the onboard team to Grantham. While with the team he enjoyed a special all-access cab experience, gaining a unique perspective of what the driver does, and he also worked alongside the onboard team to understand the customer requirements. This fantastic hands-on opportunity provided Tyler with a real insight of the world of rail operations, making it an experience he will cherish forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose James, CEO Hull & EY Children’s University, said: “We received Tyler’s nomination from his school for our Tim’s Surprise Programme, a scheme where we do something extra special for children who have experienced a difficult time in their lives. We found out that Tyler really liked trains and we knew that our friends at Hull Trains would go above and beyond to give Tyler a great experience.

Tyler Driving Hull Train

“What they have done for him has been incredible- Tyler has been made to feel so special and he will remember this experience forever. We are so grateful to Hull Trains for helping our charity to bring Tyler some joy. He said he would love to be a train driver when he grows up!”

Presented with his very own miniature Hull Trains uniform, Tyler was treated to a view from the driver’s cab on the East Coast Main Line followed by a First Class experience on the return journey between Grantham and Hull.

Tyler was also able to try his hand making onboard announcements as well as taking time out to enjoy the hospitality on offer and was presented with a certificate of achievement as the train pulled into Hull station to complete his day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Grannon, said: “It’s been an awesome day! I really enjoyed getting to go in the driver’s seat and everyone has been really friendly. One day I think I might like to work with trains. Thank you for inviting me.”

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “It has been our absolute pleasure welcoming Tyler onboard with us for a VIP experience. It was great to see his passion for trains and we were delighted to be able to showcase the various roles on offer at Hull Trains.