Training provider gets football-mad youngsters ready for big kick-off

A junior football team in Selby will hope to ‘Realise’ its potential this season after securing sponsorship from one of the UK’s leading training providers.

Howden Lightning under eights will be backed by Realise and, as a result, the team will be sporting new strips for their forthcoming York & Selby District Junior Football League campaign.

Realise, which has its head office in Sheffield, delivers apprenticeships and adult education training programmes across the UK, supporting more than 16,000 learners and thousands of employers.

Roy Atkinson, coach of Howden Lightning, said: “We are hugely grateful to Realise for providing the team with new strips for the 2024-25 season.

“Trying to generate funding for junior football clubs is never an easy task so the support of Realise is going to make a huge difference.

“The team all love their football and having smart new strips will hopefully put an extra spring in their step this season.”

Realise delivers Adult Education short courses across large areas of the UK, including West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Hull, Liverpool and Greater Manchester.

Amongst the free courses on offer to people over the age of 19 are a SIA Security Officer Training, as well as programmes for Preparing to Work in Schools, Logistics and Digital Skills.

Dan Goodall, Operations Director for Adult Learning at Realise, said: “We are looking forward to following the progress of Howden Lightning over the coming season and seeing them represent Realise on the pitch.

“Our teams at Realise thrive on delivering life-changing training programmes in many areas of England so giving back to the communities in which we operate is something we are proud to do.”