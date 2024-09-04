Trio of new appointments at Adel Manor Care Centre

New Care strengthens its management team at Adel Manor with three senior appointments

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Care has strengthened its management team at Adel Manor with a trio of senior appointments; Marsha Tuffin as home manager, Keegan Hutchinson as deputy manager and Matthew Bee as Head of Care.

As home manager, Marsha is tasked with overseeing the day-to-day running of the care home, which is located on Otley Road, leading and managing staff so they can perform their roles to the best of their ability and ensuring they have all the skills required to care for the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsha has over 30 years’ experience in the health sector, starting work in residential care at 18 years old and never looking back. She says: “Caring for the residents with dignity and respect is paramount to me at Adel Manor so I will lead through example, with the ultimate aim of all residents having a voice and living a fulfilling life. I hope that Adel Manor will become the care home of choice, renowned for providing excellent person-centred care.”

Adel Manor's new management team (from L to R) Keegan, Marsha and Matthew

Supporting Marsha is Keegan, who as deputy manager will fulfil staff training, complete audits, monitor quality and effectiveness of procedures, as well as maintain relationships with stakeholders, residents and their families.

Having worked in hospitals, community pharmacies, commissioning and mental health settings in the past, Keegan is committed to learning more at Adel Manor, including the completion of his NVQ Level 5 in leadership and management.

Keegan adds: “In my previous role I saw the amazing work the team at Adel Manor are doing and how the management team really appreciated and valued their staff. The ethos and values of New Care are demonstrated throughout Adel Manor, so being a part of that team now is very important to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Adel Manor as Head of Care is Matthew, who is responsible and accountable for the management of all care in the home, ensuring the timely provision and providing effective supervision, assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation.

Matthew started his care career as a care assistant wanting to improve the quality of life for those he cared for. He has progressed quickly, commenting: “I only started working in the care sector in 2021 but instantly knew this was career for me. I struggled to find an organisation with the same passion for the delivery of outstanding person-centred care, until I heard about Adel Manor.

“I want to excel in providing excellent care and New Care shares this very vision. They are invested in their team and the residents are very much at the centre of the business. Adel Manor is a superb care facility, and I’m delighted to be furthering my career at the luxury home.”

Dawn Collett, Commissioning Director at New Care, concludes: “I am thrilled to welcome Marsha, Keegan and Matthew to New Care and am confident the trio will lead Adel Manor is an exceptional way with a professional and hands on approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the McGoff Group, New Care is one of the UK’s leading care home providers. Its portfolio of purpose-built luxury care centres has an enviable reputation for outstanding care that is second to none.