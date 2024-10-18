Trip of a lifetime for Selby mental health charity team

Pioneering open-access operator Hull Trains has partnered with a Selby mental health charity to provide travel to London for a number of their volunteers, staff and clients.

Twelve dedicated members of The Big Communi-tea received special VIP treatment onboard, ahead of visiting the Houses of Parliament to meet with their local MP Keir Mather.

The charity provides vital support for people struggling with mental health challenges. It has a special centre which is open weekdays for people to meet, have a cuppa and support each other. Volunteers also provide much-needed advice for people on their mental health journey.

The Hull Trains team gave the guests, many of whom had never visited London before, the special five-star service that customers know and love. They were also surprised with tasty cakes and other sweet treats.

Volunteers, staff and clients of The Big Communi-tea with their special sweet treats

The partnership is the latest example of the popular operator supporting the local communities it serves, as well as important causes such as mental health awareness. Earlier this year, Hull Trains also partnered with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to create a series of videos for Mental Health Awareness Week. The series helped inform people about the tranquil locations along the Hull Trains route.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to support the hardworking team at The Big Communi-tea with their trip to London. The work they do in Selby is extremely important and it was a real privilege that Hull Trains could help make their trip take place.

“We’re passionate about supporting the wellbeing of both our dedicated team and the customers we serve. Earlier this year, we were proud to fund mental health first aid training for eleven colleagues and line managers – an initiative that was delivered by Mental Health First Aid England.

Stef Griffin works at the charity and commented on what an amazing day they had: “We’d like to thank Hull Trains for enabling us to make this important trip to London. We believe that every single conversation about mental health is a step in the right direction and it was brilliant to share the work we do as a charity with parliament.

Charity volunteers were amongst those who took part in the trip to London