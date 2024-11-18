Trusted Yorkshire mobility retailer celebrates 15th year milestone

Leading Skipton based mobility firm, Fenetic Wellbeing marks its anniversary and celebrates 15 years of business and providing accessible mobility solutions nationwide.

Founded in 2009 by childhood friends Tom Appelbee and Graeme Firth, the company has grown from a small start-up in an attic in Keighley to a trusted and award winning retailer with a 30,000sq ft showroom and warehouse facility on the Snaygill Industrial Estate, Skipton. Since identifying a gap in the market for accessible, high quality and affordable solutions, the mobility wellbeing expert has now helped more than 500,000 satisfied customers.

It is estimated that in 2022 and 2023, the direct cost of delayed hospital discharges for the NHS was over £1.9 billion1. Fenetic Wellbeing remains dedicated to bringing more choice to the market to cater for the growing demand for mobility solutions to support safe and independent living and removing obstacles for at-home care to drive forward fast and efficient hospital discharge.

Over the last 15 years, the mobility firm has expanded its range from smaller wheelchair accessories to now offering more than 200 specialised products. The wellbeing expert has secured a Which? Trusted Trader accreditation for more than five years as the business continues to offer a personalised service to every customer to ensure that the product selected is right for each person's individual needs.

Graeme Firth, Co-founder of Fenetic Wellbeing

Tom Appelbee, Co-founder of Fenetic Wellbeing, commented; “Graeme and I started Fenetic Wellbeing 15 years ago with the aim to transform the mobility industry and provide affordable and high quality products with fantastic customer service. There was a clear gap in the industry with many people unable to find accessible, affordable and high quality mobility services to support independent living.

“Since starting, we’ve remained focused on bridging this gap and providing both a bespoke service and high quality products to ensure that each individual finds the right product to allow them to live safely and independently at home. We want to make a real difference and help remove barriers for people returning home after being discharged from hospital. Most people find being at home offers them the chance to recuperate after an illness or injury much more quickly than spending time in other care settings. It's so important that we help aid this recovery journey and support them to get home.”

The mobility firm opened its bespoke showroom and onsite warehouse in Skipton in January 2024. The accessible space allows customers to explore the full portfolio of wellbeing products, experiencing first-hand the benefits of in-store guidance and 1-2-1 appointments with OT Assessor qualified staff in a welcoming and supportive environment. For customers that are unable to visit the showroom, each order is delivered by two experts and followed up with a phone call to ensure the correct installation, fit and that each product meets the required needs of each individual.

Graeme Firth, Co-founder of Fenetic Wellbeing also commented, “It’s been a real journey for myself and Tom, from childhood friends to business partners and now managing an award winning business together. We’re really excited for the future of Fenetic and to fulfil the potential of our new showroom which offers us an accessible site which is a fantastic base for our personalised appointments.

Tom Appelbee, Co-founder of Fenetic Wellbeing

“In 2025, we hope to expand our product offering even further, offering more exclusive and market leading products to help people in North Yorkshire and beyond to live independently."

The mobility expert has worked closely with the MS Society for several years, donating more than £10,000 to aid the charity's mission to support individuals living with multiple sclerosis and find suitable treatments for everyone affected by the disease.