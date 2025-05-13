Two art commissions announced for Huddersfield’s MakerWorld

Two exciting new commissions have been launched as part of MakerWorld’s Play|Create|Repeat programme, inviting artists to develop playful and inclusive creative experiences for children, young people and families in Huddersfield town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play|Create|Repeat, an initiative from The Children’s Art School and MakerWorld is transforming the former Toyland shop unit into a vibrant hub of exhibitions, installations and workshops, widening access to the arts and building community connections.

The current offer includes family workshops at MakerWorld and a youth-focused gallery space, featuring an indoor skatepark and youth club led by Strange Impact, and pop-up exhibitions created by and for local young people and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new commissions are open to artists working in any artform, with a particular interest in sculptural works that make the most of the large, open-plan space. Residencies will run in September and October.

Child and parent enjoying sculptures

Proposals should engage children, young people (including those aged 13–19), under-fives, families, or any combination of these groups. Each commission includes a two-week residency in the space to create the work, followed by a week-long exhibition.

Artists will also deliver at least one participatory session, allowing participants to get hands-on with the creative process. Sustainability is a key focus, with applicants encouraged to use recycled materials from MakerWorld and demonstrate environmentally responsible practice.

Shortlisted artists will have their proposals displayed in the Gallery for public feedback, and will have the chance to consult with local young people and families during the selection process.

The deadline for applications is midnight on 6 June 2025.