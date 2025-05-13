Two art commissions announced for Huddersfield’s MakerWorld
Play|Create|Repeat, an initiative from The Children’s Art School and MakerWorld is transforming the former Toyland shop unit into a vibrant hub of exhibitions, installations and workshops, widening access to the arts and building community connections.
The current offer includes family workshops at MakerWorld and a youth-focused gallery space, featuring an indoor skatepark and youth club led by Strange Impact, and pop-up exhibitions created by and for local young people and families.
The new commissions are open to artists working in any artform, with a particular interest in sculptural works that make the most of the large, open-plan space. Residencies will run in September and October.
Proposals should engage children, young people (including those aged 13–19), under-fives, families, or any combination of these groups. Each commission includes a two-week residency in the space to create the work, followed by a week-long exhibition.
Artists will also deliver at least one participatory session, allowing participants to get hands-on with the creative process. Sustainability is a key focus, with applicants encouraged to use recycled materials from MakerWorld and demonstrate environmentally responsible practice.
Shortlisted artists will have their proposals displayed in the Gallery for public feedback, and will have the chance to consult with local young people and families during the selection process.
The deadline for applications is midnight on 6 June 2025.
For full details and how to apply, visit the Play|Create|Repeat commissionspage or contact [email protected].