Two Leeds Arts University students named finalists in prestigious TEX+ 2025 Textile Awards
The pair will exhibit their work at the TEX+ 2025 Showcase in London from 16 - 18 July, held at the Triangle Building, Chelsea College of Arts, joining a select group of the most promising graduates in the country. Both were nominated under the Print category for their creative vision, technical skill and originality.
Now in its evolved form as TEX+, the competition has a long-standing legacy (formerly known as Texprint) of championing standout textile graduates, with alumni going on to work for global names like Chanel, Nike, and Liberty.
Over 20 universities from across the UK were invited to nominate their top students in Print, Weave, Knit, Mixed Media, or Textile Concepts. Work was assessed by a panel of industry professionals, with selected finalists receiving mentorship, press exposure, and the chance to win industry-sponsored prizes.
TEX+ is now a registered charity, with support from leading figures in the textile and design world including Orla Kiely, Emma J Shipley and Peter Ackroyd MBE. The initiative continues to offer a vital platform for the next generation of designers pushing boundaries in material innovation, craft, and cultural storytelling.
“Yorkshire has such a rich textile heritage, and it’s brilliant to see students from Leeds continuing that legacy in such a forward-thinking way,” added TEX+ chair Jeremy Somers.
This year’s awards reflect a renewed mission, with finalists being judged across five updated categories:
Innovation & Creativity
Technical Excellence
Sustainability & Ethical Practice
Commercial & Market Potential
Cultural & Social Impact
Finalists’ work will be on public display during the showcase, attracting attention from global brands, design houses, and textile manufacturers looking for the next wave of talent.