Two Ridings Community Foundation celebrates 25 years of impact

Back in 2000, Denise Lewis took home gold at the Sydney Olympics, the Millennium Dome opened its doors, Beyoncé made her solo debut and in Yorkshire, a new community foundation was formed. Its goal was simple but powerful, to help local people improve local lives.

Founded by former Chief Constable David Kenworthy, the Foundation began by bringing together individuals and businesses interested in supporting community groups and making a positive impact. In 2010, it expanded into Hull and East Yorkshire, becoming Two Ridings Community Foundation to reflect its broader reach and impact.

Over the last 25 years, the Foundation has awarded more than £23 million in grants to over 7,000 community organisations. These range from mental health support and food banks to youth work, community centres, and emergency response during floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. Whatever the challenge, Two Ridings has been there supporting the people who are making an impact in their communities.

There have been many milestones along the way. In 2016, the Foundation raised £1.5 million for people affected by the Christmas floods in York. By 2019, £10 million had been distributed across the region. In 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scarborough to meet local charities and take part in a youth roundtable on the challenges facing young people. Then in 2023, Celia McKeon joined as Chief Executive, bringing experience from the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust and a strong commitment to social change.

“This is more than a birthday. It is a milestone in a journey of collective impact,” said Celia McKeon, Chief Executive. “We are proud of what has been achieved, but we also know that the need for strong, supported communities is greater than ever. Our 25th year is a moment to say thank you, but also to ask people to join us in funding the future.”

Anniversary appeal and a look ahead

To mark the anniversary, Two Ridings has launched a 25th Anniversary Appeal to raise £250,000. This will help the Foundation support more charities and reach more people, with the aim of increasing the total grants awarded to £25 million.

A special celebratory event will take place at York Art Gallery on 1st October 2025, bringing together supporters, community leaders and partners. Additionally, a Community Time Capsule will be filled with stories, messages and hopes from across the region, to be sealed in 2025 and opened in 2050.

Local voices making a real difference

The true story of Two Ridings is found in the communities it supports.

At Tang Hall Community Centre in York, the meal service offers more than just food. With support from Two Ridings, the Centre’s Community Canteen serves 50 free, freshly cooked meals each week to families in poverty. Over time, the initiative has also grown to provide support for socially isolated adults, offering routine, friendship, and a sense of community.

“The food gets people through the door,” said Stephen Collins, the Centre Manager. “It opens the door to everything else, friendship, advice and belonging. We wouldn’t be here without the vital support from Two Ridings, and their continued funding of the Canteen means we can keep reaching the people who need it most.”

Meanwhile, in Hull, Youth Aspire Connect is helping young people build vital digital skills, boosting confidence and opening future opportunities. One 16-year-old, newly arrived in the UK, had spent a year out of school and felt completely cut off. Since joining the programme, he has started volunteering, attending meetings and supporting others; he even joined a trip to Oxford University with 50 other young people.

“It was the first time I had left the house,” he said. “It inspired me to dream big and work harder.”

Stories like these are the reason Two Ridings exists, and why it’s asking the public to support the appeal. Whether it’s £25, £250 or more, every gift will help communities thrive.

Bec Horner, Head of Communications & Partnerships at Two Ridings, shared, "Every donation starts a ripple. It might fund a youth group or a mental health session, but the impact runs deeper, bringing people together, strengthening communities, and building hope. For 25 years, we’ve seen that through Two Ridings. Now, we’re focused on growing that impact and helping more people shape their communities. That’s the power and legacy of giving."

Find out more about our 25th Anniversary Year (link to https://tworidingscf.org.uk/ 25years /)

Contribute to the 25th Anniversary Appeal (link to: https://tworidingscf.org.uk/ donate25 / ). Whether you give £25, £250, or £25,000, your support will help shape the next 25 years of community impact.

Two Ridings is thankful to W1M, CCLA, Joseph Turner & Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust for sponsoring their 25th Anniversary Year.

