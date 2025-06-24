Two Yorkshire care homes named in UK’s top 100 – national recognition for outstanding care

Two care homes in Yorkshire have been named among the UK’s Top 100 Care Homes by elderly care platform Lottie.

Elderly Care Finder Lottie has announced its first-ever Top 100 Care Home Awards, celebrating outstanding care homes across the UK. This year, two care homes in Yorkshire have earned national recognition for their exceptional elderly care, highlighting the region's commitment to providing quality and compassionate support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire’s Top Care Homes According to Lottie:

Chocolate Works Care Home, York

Celebrated by Lottie for its outstanding standards, Chocolate Works is one of just 10 care homes handpicked from thousands across the UK as a "Care Expert Choice" for exceptional care. What’s more, there are plenty of facilities for residents to enjoy, including stylish rooms, a cosy cinema, a café, a hair salon, and

even a rooftop terrace.

Vida Grange Care Home, Harrogate

Recognised by Lottie for its outstanding quality of care, Vida Grange provides residential, dementia, and nursing care through a compassionate team. Rated 'Outstanding' by the CQC, it’s no surprise that Vida Grange made Lottie’s Top 100 list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The launch of the Lottie Awards is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day. I’m especially proud to see Yorkshire represented so strongly, it really reflects the passion and commitment of care teams here, who go above and beyond for their residents.

Choosing a care home can be one of the most challenging decisions families face. That’s why the Lottie Awards are based on robust data, reviewing key criteria such as regulator ratings, facilities, and staff feedback to give families trustworthy insight into homes that deliver exceptional care in their area”, says Will Donnelly, Co-Founder of Lottie.

With care costs in Yorkshire averaging £1,136 per week, it’s more important than ever that care seekers have transparent, reliable information they can trust. Lottie’s List of Top 100 Care Homes is designed to provide meaningful insight, helping families in Yorkshire and beyond find the best care option for their loved ones.

"To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences,” adds Donnelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottie’s data-led evaluation reviewed care homes nationwide, assessing ten key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care. These include regulator ratings, enquiry response times, staff wellbeing, resident feedback, digital presence, and operational strategy. Homes were recognised across four categories: Quality of Care, Operational Excellence, Digital Impact, and Workplace Culture.

“Congratulations to Chocolate Works Care Home and Vida Grange Care Home, for their well-deserved national recognition in Lottie’s 2025 Top 100 Care Home Awards. Their dedication to exceptional care and community sets a standard for the sector and celebrates the very best of eldercare across the UK,” concludes Donnelly.