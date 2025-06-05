Two Yorkshire charities triumph in final UK Charity Governance Awards 2025

Yorkshire charities triumphed in two of the five categories at the UK Charity Governance Awards 2025 this week. Yorkshire's Candlelighters and Leeds-based charity SNAP Yorkshire won alongside three other charities – The Happy Baby Community, Nystagmus Network and Herts Vision Loss - each taking home a prize of £6,000 (as unrestricted grants).

The live ceremony in London, marking the tenth and final year of the Charity Governance Awards, hosted 15 shortlisted charities, both national and regional, representing a range of subjects including youth theatre, health support and medical research, and mentoring for young people. The UK-wide Awards were popular with small charities – almost three-quarters of this year’s total entrants were charities with fewer than 30 paid staff members.

Candlelighters, a runner-up in the 2024 Awards, won the ‘Challenge to Change’ category. The charity, which supports Yorkshire families affected by childhood cancer, impressed judges with the creation of Champ’s Pantry – a food service created after research identified the significant financial strain faced by its beneficiaries, particularly around food insecurity. The charity set up a pilot pantry, offering free healthy food to parents and siblings of children undergoing cancer treatment. After testing different ideas and responding to feedback, the pilot became a permanent service. Statements from beneficiaries show just how much the service provides not just financial, but also emotional relief, at a difficult time.

‘People in Governance’ was awarded to SNAPS Yorkshire CIO, a Leeds-based charity supporting children with additional needs and their families. The judges rewarded the charity for the role its dynamic and inclusive board has played in transforming SNAPS from grassroots organisation to professional and ambitious charity. Its open AGMs, Junior Ambassadors programme and smart investment in a CEO and fundraising team has all been driven by a board of trustees with both professional and lived experience, which creates a culture of shared purpose. SNAPS has demonstrated that strong governance doesn’t require vast resources – it requires clarity of purpose, strategic thinking and compassion.

SNAP Yorkshire winning the 'People in Governance' prize at the UK Charity Governance Awards 2025

Over the past ten years of the Charity Governance Awards, a total of 178 charities have been recognised; £376,000 in prize money has been distributed; and nearly 80 charities have been given membership to the Association of Chairs and the opportunity to send a new trustee onto the Cause4 Trustee Leadership Programme.

Jocelyn Stuart-Grumbar, Clerk to The Clothworkers’ Company, the organisers of the Awards, said, “Ten years of enjoyable and fruitful collaboration have raced by. This event has become an annual bright spot in an increasingly challenging environment – an occasion when the charity sector permits itself to celebrate success, so that we might all shamelessly learn from each other.

“Why stop now? There’s never a good time, and the Awards keep reaching for new highs. However, we’re confident the Awards have created case studies and shared success stories that will continue to inspire others and pave the way for sustained excellence in charity governance in the UK. The Clothworkers’ Company remains committed to supporting improved trustee leadership through its current funding commitments, nurturing its partnerships across the third sector, and seeking new opportunities to have meaningful impact for charities and the communities they serve.”

All the winners and shortlisted charities were also rewarded with a paid one-year membership of the Association of Chairs for their board, and a complementary place on a Cause4 Trustee Leadership Programme for a new member of their board.

Candlelighters winning the 'Challenge to Change' prize at the UK Charity Governance Awards 2025

The ceremony was hosted by Tilley Milburn (with their friend Del the Piggie), and featured a special performance by singer-songwriter Sebastian Golgiri. Both are professional performers working with Heart N Soul, a London-based arts charity co-founded and co-led by artists with learning disabilities and autism, which was shortlisted in the very first year of the Charity Governance Awards.

Charity Governance Awards 2025 – Winners and runners-up in full

Board Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

[Winner] The Happy Baby Community

[Runner-up] Let’s Talk About Loss

[Runner-up] Theatre Peckham

All the winners at the UK Charity Governance Awards 2025.

Improving Impact in Small Charities (0-3 paid staff)

[Winner] Nystagmus Network

[Runner-up] Concrete Youth

[Runner-up] GROW Mentoring

Improving Impact in Small Charities (4-30 paid staff)

[Winner] Herts Vision Loss

[Runner-up] Sibs

[Runner-up] Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity

People in Governance

[Winner] SNAPS Yorkshire CIO

[Runner-up] Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Service

[Runner-up] The For Baby’s Sake Trust

Challenge to Change

[Winner] Candlelighters

[Runner-up] Tender

[Runner-up] The Yard (Scotland Yard Adventure Centre)

Stories of all the winning charities and shortlisted entrants can be found at www.charitygovernanceawards.co.uk under ‘Shortlist and Winners’.

