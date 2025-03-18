Two Yorkshire dog's make the Peamutt Butter shortlist

Dog treat Peamutt Butter has announced the shortlist for its nationwide hunt for a pooch resembling its famous mascot – including two last minute wild cards.

A Leeds border collie and Bradford cockapoo have been shortlisted for the chance of being named the face of Peamutt Butter and to appear in the dog food’s next marketing campaign.

More than 200 dogs from across the UK entered the online competition with just 26 dogs making it through to the semi-final. The winner will be crowned at the end of March.

Peamutt Butter superfans, Dexter Guy and Breeze Murphy were shortlisted in the Yorkshire category for their fun loving and sociable ways.

Eight-month-old Dexter – who lives in Bradford with Tanisha Guy – is described as a ‘bundle of energy who is very spoilt by his mums’. A big poser, Dexter isn’t camera shy and will pose anywhere for a treat.

Border collie Breeze – who lives with Elli Murphy in Leeds – is known for her ‘sass’. Elli said: “Her personality just lights up the room and she just loves cuddles, with the occasional side eye. Breeze helped me turn my life around, and now we are thriving!

“We go on lots adventures together, meet lots of new people and of course love all the snuggles on the sofa too. Breeze is a huge fan of the TV, she follows the ball in any sport that’s on! She also loves to do tricks and can bark on command.”

The leading Manchester-based dog treat company was looking for a loveable “look-a-like”, but most importantly a dog with a cheeky or mischievous demeanour, to be the face of their brand.

The shortlists will be judged by a panel of dog lovers and experts; Manchester-based Dog trainer Janey Baker from Make Fetch Happen, Peamutt Butter’s MD Richard Duerr and head judge; celebrity TV vet and This Morning regular Dr Scott Miller.

The winner will be crowned in March with a celebratory professional photo shoot, and their fur-face featuring on jars of Peamutt Butter in Summer 2025.

Finalists will also be in with the chance of winning a bundle of dog treats and goodies, as well as a year’s supply of Peamutt Butter and Peamutt Balls. The winner will also receive a £250 donation to a local dog charity of their choice.

Richard Duerr, from Peamutt Butter, said: “We have had such an exciting response to the competition and found it very difficult to shortlist as all the dogs were brilliant and have great stories. We look forward to announcing the winner and welcoming the ‘real life’ Peamutt into our family.”

Entrants and dog lovers can follow the competition via the Instagram page for regular updates.

F. Duerr & Sons Manchester – established in 1881 – is a family business barking mad about the health and happiness of dogs. Famed nationwide for its household jams and marmalades, F. Duerr & Sons is the biggest producer of peanut butter in the UK.