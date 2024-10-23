Two Yorkshire site managers take home a win at housebuilding 'Oscars'

Two Redrow site managers from Yorkshire are celebrating after winning a Seal of Excellence Award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

Simon Longley, 54 from Huddersfield and Oli Calpin, 30 from York have both been awarded the coveted accolade as part of this year’s Pride in the Job Awards.

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers.

Earlier this year, Simon and Oli won an NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award, the first phase of the annual competition, there are only 18 site managers in the North East and Yorkshire to receive a ‘Seal of Excellence’ award.

Oliver Calpin

This is Simon’s eighth Pride in the Job Award win and his second Seal of Excellence award, the latest based on his work at Redrow’s The Glade at Woodland Vale development in Wakefield.

“This award is down to teamwork, so I’d like to thank everyone at Redrow,” said Simon, a married father of twins who has worked for the developer for the past 10 years.

“Achieving this fantastic accolade is the pinnacle of our careers to date. We all strive for perfection. Building at our best means our customers benefit with their new dream home.”

This is Oli Calpin’s first award win since joining Redrow five years ago.

Simon Longley

Oli, who lives in York has been site manager at Redrow’s Whitehall Grange development in Leeds for the past two years.

“We’ve got a great team here at Whitehall Grange,” said Oli.

“This isn’t an award for me, it’s for everyone. When I found out the news, I was so happy. I went around the site and thanked everyone individually. Everyone works so hard it’s a great achievement.”

Judging for Quality and Seals of Excellence Awards is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC congratulated the winners: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Redrow’s winning site managers Oli Calpin and Simon Longley have demonstrated their dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The national Supreme Award winners will be unveiled in January 2025.