UCKG opens new auditorium after major renovation

To mark the occasion, the church hosted a special community event welcoming neighbours, local leaders, and supporters to see the transformation firsthand. The event featured testimonies of faith, prayers for people in need, and a special blessing of the new space by senior church leaders.

UCKG has operated in Sheffield for nearly a decade, serving as a spiritual hub and community support centre. The renovation is part of a broader investment in local infrastructure to provide welcoming, accessible spaces where people from all walks of life can find hope, support and spiritual direction.

Bishop James Marques, head of UCKG’s UK evangelistic work, said:

“This building has been part of the Sheffield skyline for many years, but now it’s also a symbol of transformation – not just physically, but in the lives of the people we serve. We’re excited to open this new chapter and continue supporting the community in practical, personal and spiritual ways.”

UCKG’s work has been highlighted in the recent Faith and the Future report, which found that 72% of Gen Z believe faith-based organisations like UCKG play a vital role in tackling modern social issues such as mental health, youth crime and homelessness.

The Sheffield branch is one of 38 full-time UCKG centres across the UK offering daily services, helpline, youth groups and community programmes. Nationwide initiatives such as the Victory Youth Group, The Night Angels, and Love Therapy are among the many ways the church supports individuals navigating life’s challenges.

