UK’ 'favourite' noodle bar set to open in Sheffield city centre

Chopstix, the UK’s leading Asian QSR brand is due to open its first store in Sheffield’s Fargate shopping area, thanks to a Nottingham developer renowned for reinvigorating UK cities.

Chopstix has signed a 15-year lease with ALB Group on units 10-12 Fargate, Sheffield in a deal brokered by commercial property agent FHP.

Fans of the chain would previously have had to head out to Rotherham Services (Welcome Break) or Woodall South Services (Welcome Break) to find the closest Chopstix to Sheffield.

Work to transform the 123.91m² (1,334ft²) units in Fargate into the trademark red logo’ed noodle bar will begin next month. The space was previously occupied by temporary tenants, including a clothing shop and a pop-up Christmas shop.

A cgi of how the new store could look

Arran Bailey, managing director at ALB Group said: “We are delighted that Chopstix will open its first Sheffield store here and we wish them every success.

“Bringing life back to our city and town centres has become a personal mission for me. We should be supporting and promoting businesses to bring both commercial and residential facilities back into the heart of our cities and communities.”

Fargate has been described as one of the most important areas of Sheffield’s city centre. This busy pedestrianised thoroughfare connects the heart of the city to Castlegate and is being reinvented as a social hub.

Substantial investment in the area has already been secured thanks to a successful bid for £15.8m of government funding, supported by the University of Sheffield. The regeneration project is also funded by Sheffield City Council and SYMCA.

A typical interior

ALB Group has now invested in eight units from 2-18 Fargate with the intention of supporting the ongoing transformation project underway in the area.

Arran said: “The building in Fargate is an exceptional city centre property with bags of potential. We could instantly see that this striking building not only provided a prime location for the commercial units but also offered exciting development opportunities on the upper floors which have now been converted into 58 apartments.”

Oliver Marshall, Director at FHP Property Consultants, who brokered the deal on behalf of ALB Group commented: “I am thrilled to bring Chopstix to this prime spot on Fargate. Their arrival shows the growing confidence in Sheffield city centre and adds even more vibrance to the street’s food offering. With the recent pedestrian improvements completed and major works about to start on Events Central, this is a really exciting time for Fargate and we’re proud to play a part in its transformation on behalf of ALB.”

Sam Shaw, Head of Property at Chopstix said: “The investment into Fargate has been transformational for the city and we are thrilled to be bringing our bold Chinese flavours to a region of Sheffield that has such a buzz around it.

"We know how well the Chopstix brand works in these high-footfall city centre locations so when we saw the development and pedestrian improvements made here, opening a store in Fargate became a high priority for us. Thanks to FHP Property Consultants and ALB Group for helping us to land such a strategically important site.”