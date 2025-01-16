UK Mayors launch Innovation Exchange

Elected Mayors from across the UK have come together to launch a ‘Mayoral Innovation Exchange’ to foster collaboration, enable innovation, and share best practice between mayoral combined authorities.

The inaugural event was hosted in South Yorkshire by Sheffield Hallam University and PwC at the University’s state-of-the-art Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre – a hub for world leading projects that focus on innovative new ways to increase people's physical activity, improve health outcomes and drive economic growth.

It was the first time that the UK’s elected mayors have come together since the Government published its English Devolution White Paper in December 2024 – which places Mayoral Combined Authorities at the forefront of delivering growth and raising living standards.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard welcomed mayors to discuss issues including harnessing data to tackle common health challenges, procuring environmentally sustainable public transport fleets, and aligning local skills systems to support the delivery of critical infrastructure such as new housing. Specialists from PwC, who work across the public sector in health, Higher Education and transport, facilitated sessions to share best practice, including international examples, and stimulate discussions and ideas.

Mayors and representatives from each of the combined authorities also learned more about projects being pioneered by the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre and its partners, which focus on innovative new ways to increase people's physical activity, improve health outcomes and drive economic growth.

Findings from the inaugural innovation exchange will influence the work of combined authorities across priorities such as health, skills and transport, whilst also shaping how Mayors collectively influence the Government around the devolution agenda.

The next Mayoral Innovation Exchange will be hosted by the North East Mayoral Combined Authority.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said:

"As Mayors we are already tackling some of the biggest issues that face our communities - whether that’s improving public transport, boosting skills and training locally or growing our economies. Mayors are making a difference and are here to stay.

“Now, as the number of Mayors and Combined Authorities across the country grows, we have the chance to tackle national challenges and help the whole country to thrive. The Mayoral Innovation Exchange gives us the opportunity to share the brilliant work we’re all doing in our regions – and also plan how we work together nationally, with Government, to renew our country.”

Katie Johnston, local and devolved government leader at PwC, said:

“Less than a month since the Government published its English Devolution White Paper, it’s an important step forward bringing the Mayors together and collaborating to solve the biggest challenges facing cities and regions. Bringing PwC’s sector knowledge and expertise from across the UK, and facilitating the convening of ideas, we hope to help solve some of society’s most important problems and explore the art of the possible with leaders from the combined authorities.”

North East Mayor Kim McGuiness said:

"Mayors stand ready to address the long-standing challenges that for too long have held our communities back and stifled people's potential. From helping people with poor health find and stay in work, to getting our skills and training offer right, and building better public transport, mayors are working together to reimagine public services.

"Working with a government committed to devolution and empowering local leaders, we have ambitions to transform the prospects of the people we serve, helping unlock opportunity and prosperity for our regions and the country."

Professor Liz Mossop, Sheffield Hallam University Vice-Chancellor, said:

“We were delighted to host the inaugural Mayoral Innovation Exchange event, and it’s particularly appropriate that it was held at our Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre on the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park – a hub for world leading innovation.

