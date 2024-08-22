Ukrainian student triumphs with impressive GCSE results

A Ukrainian teen who escaped the devastation of war in his homeland and endured immense personal loss, is today (Thursday) celebrating achieving ten GCSEs – eight of which are Grade 7 (formerly Grade A) and above.

Oles Kuzomko fled Kyiv and came to the UK with his mother Mila in late May 2022 while his father, Roman, remained in the Ukraine until his untimely passing last summer.

The 16-year-old relocated to Silsden, near Bradford, West Yorkshire, and gained an Assisted Place at Bradford Grammar School (BGS), where today he learned he’d achieved ten GCSEs, including three 8s, five 7s and two 6s.

Said Oles: “I’m really proud of my Physics and Biology grades and I’m so grateful to BGS, especially the teachers who have helped me on an individual basis. I had all the support I needed and one-on-one encouragement.”

Bradford Grammar School pupil Oles celebrates his results with sister Yaryna and mum Mila

Oles now plans to study A Level Psychology, Business and Historyat BGS, and take the Extended Project Qualification, which is worth half an A Level, with aspirations to Law or Management.

Remarkably, in addition to his studies at BGS, Oles took online exams and earned the Ukrainian Certificate of Secondary Education—the country's equivalent to GCSEs – all while adapting to a new language, culture and educational system in the UK.

Oles and Mila had relocated to Yorkshire through the UK's Homes for Ukraine program after initially seeking refuge in a rural village near Kyiv, then moving to Poland and later to the Czech Republic. Their journey followed the outbreak of war on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

BGS recognised Oles’ potential early on, awarding him a scholarship for his GCSE studies and later extending the assisted place to cover his A Level education.

During his studies, Oles faced significant hardship, losing not only his father but also his grandfather and great-grandfather in a short period. His father Roman, who had been volunteering in Ukraine, passed away from sepsis last June, a condition initially missed by doctors. The events left Oles with no immediate family in Ukraine, and he was not even able to return to attend their funerals.

Oles said: "After everything that's happened, I don't have anyone left in Ukraine. Even my only Ukrainian friend is in Poland now. The UK has become my home, and I see my future here. It’s where I want to build my life and continue my education.”

Oles’ sister Yarynaalso moved to the UK and lives in Silsden. She earned a degree in Applied Math and works as an IT specialist.

Mila praised her son’s hard work and commitment to his studies. She said: “Moving to a new country, leaving behind everything familiar and dealing with the personal loss of our loved ones has been tough.

“But seeing Oles achieve his results has made it all worthwhile. We are deeply thankful to Bradford Grammar School for their support and for providing him with the opportunity to succeed.”

Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at BGS, said: “Oles' extraordinary accomplishments are a testament to his dedication and determination to succeed against all odds.