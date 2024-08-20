Unity Trust Bank supports customer to transform local care home into shared accommodation

A former care home in Linthorpe, Middlesbrough, has been transformed into an 11-bed residential home for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, thanks to support from Unity Trust Bank.

The project was the brainchild of former nurse and local authority health consultant, Mark Harrison, owner of Connected Community CIC, who was concerned about the lack of rehabilitation facilities in South Tees.

He used his life savings and a six-figure loan from Unity to redevelop the property and provide a safe environment where people can continue their recovery, find employment and move on to a home of their own.

Mark joined the NHS in 1987 and when his brother-in-law, a haemophiliac, died after contracting HIV through contaminated blood products, he moved to the needle exchange programme to help other people at risk and educate drug users about the dangers of sharing needles.

Above (from left): John Carling; Mark Harrison; Jonathan Bowden and Michael Wicks

Mark explains: “There's still a lot of stigma around addiction, but people often turn to drugs or alcohol because they’re trying to fill a hole in their life, or because of past traumas, not because they’re a bad person.

“People from South Tees often need to travel to other parts of the country to attend rehabilitation programmes, as there simply aren’t enough facilities here. I wanted to provide somewhere local, where those who’ve completed their detox programme can learn how to live differently and rebuild their lives.”

Having bought the care home seven years ago, Mark endured a protracted planning process and escalating costs, and required a loan to complete the project.

Mark said: “My new broker, John Carling of Solutions Northern, introduced me to Michael Wicks at Unity, who was absolutely brilliant. We talked through everything and the effort he put in was phenomenal.

“Unity’s values chimed with mine in terms of what I do and who I support, and it was the type of financial partner I wanted to be with. From where I was a year ago, to where I am now, is like night and day.”

Michael Wicks, Relationship Manager at Unity Trust Bank, said: “Mark’s commitment to help people recover from addiction has been nothing short of inspiring. As an ethical bank, we only use customer deposits to fund organisations that deliver social impact, so our customers know that their money is making a positive difference in local communities.”

Jonathan Bowden, Head of Inclusion Health for Public Health South Tees, said: “There is a significant local need for accommodation-based services due to the increasing prevalence of harmful alcohol and drug use. This project will provide invaluable support to people who have chosen abstinence. I’m sure the fantastic facility that Mark and Connected Community CIC has developed will be a big part in many recovery journeys.”

