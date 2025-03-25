University of Sheffield American football team members saddling up for Support Dogs

Sporty students aim to be the top dogs on campus when they take on a mammoth charity challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Sheffield Sabres, the University of Sheffield’s American Football team, are taking part in a sponsored 12-hour ‘Spinathon’ in aid of local charity Support Dogs.

Up to 100 members of the team are due to chip in to the feat, each cycling ‘shifts’ on two static bikes throughout the event, which will take place from 9am-9pm this Friday, March 28 at the university’s Student’s Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They aim to reach 142 miles on each bike – representing the number of families Support Dogs has helped over the last year. Their target is £500.

Amanda Davidson and her support dog Chris with members of Sheffield Sabres (left to right) Will Roberton, Tosin Akintola, Henry Veary, Thomas Glover and Danny Mullick

The team were even more keen to help Sheffield-based Support Dogs, which trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives, after some members attended one of the charity’s Meet the Dogs events.

There, they heard how the remarkable dogs have helped to transform the lives of clients, including wheelchair user Amanda Davidson, a former Met Police officer who was injured in the line of duty and whose support dog Chris assists her with a range of tasks, from helping her into her wheelchair to helping her to get dressed.

They also heard how Brogan Evans’ life was transformed by epilepsy seizure alert dog Wadsley, who gives her a 100 per cent reliable warning up to 50 minutes in advance of a seizure, enabling her to carry on living her life and enjoying sports such as rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards, team treasurer Will Robertson said: “We are very keen to help and would love to do more. I love dogs – I used to have a black Labrador, so hearing about the work of Support Dogs has been extra special.

“It’s amazing what they can do, especially the epilepsy seizure alert dogs and how they are so specific on the alert time they gave in advance of each seizure. I don’t understand how they do it.”

Tosin Akintola is charity and sponsorship secretary of the team, which played its first season in 2000 and whose previous charity events include a ‘Liftathon’ in which they collectively lifted over 200,000kg.

The 23-year-old said: “I’ve heard how the dogs are trained to help people with epileptic seizures, as well as with autism or a physical disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a medical student myself, so to hear how these dogs can help people from children all the way up to adults is really amazing to see. I feel it’s a really worthwhile cause to support.”

Rita Howson, chief executive of Support Dogs, said: “We’re so grateful to Sheffield Sabres for their fantastic efforts in helping our charity. We wish them the best of luck on the day and can’t wait to hear how it goes.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor the team can do so by visiting https://giving.give-star.com/online/sheffield-students-union-sheffield-rag/sabres-spin-a-thon-28-3-25