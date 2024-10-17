University of Sheffield’s Management School EQUIS re-accreditation places it amongst global elite

The University of Sheffield’s Management School has been awarded EQUIS re-accreditation for a further five years, recognising its world leading excellence in teaching, research and knowledge exchange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Sheffield’s Management School has been recognised for its world leading excellence in teaching, research and knowledge exchange after successfully gaining EQUIS re-accreditation for five years

The school also retains its Triple Crown accreditation placing it in the global elite of business and management schools

This prestigious recognition represents the gold standard and the highest level of achievement for EQUIS-accredited schools

The University of Sheffield’s Management School has been awarded EQUIS re-accreditation for a further five years, recognising its world leading excellence in teaching, research and knowledge exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Sheffield Management School

The prestigious re-accreditation from the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) for a further five years is an indicator of high quality in all aspects of a school’s activities with particular focus on internationalisation, academic quality, ethics, responsibility and sustainability, and effective interaction with the business world.

In addition to being accredited by EQUIS, the University of Sheffield’s Management School has also held accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the Association of MBAs (AMBA), since 2012. This Triple Crown accreditation places the school among the global elite of business and management schools. It is a mark of quality for the excellent teaching, outstanding research, support for students and alumni and links with industry.

Professor Fraser McLeay, Dean of the University of Sheffield’s Management School, said: "This is a proud milestone for our Management School. Being awarded prestigious EQUIS accreditation for five years is a testament to the incredible hard work of our community - from dedicated academics, to our supportive staff, brilliant students and valued alumni.

“Together, we've created a dynamic environment where research, innovation, and learning thrive. Looking ahead, we're excited to continue pushing boundaries, enhancing our student experience, and making a lasting impact on the world by promoting socially responsible management practices through our world-class innovative research and transformative education."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five year accreditation represents the gold standard and the highest level of achievement for EQUIS-accredited schools. It demonstrates the University of Sheffield’s Management School achievements over the last three years and its clear and well-defined strategic plan for the future.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield said: “Being re-awarded the EQUIS accreditation for five years and retaining the Triple Crown status for our Management School ranks the University of Sheffield amongst the top institutions globally. We are very proud to receive this recognition of our world-class learning and teaching and our commitment to providing our students with an exceptional educational experience.

“This accreditation also acknowledges our commitment to enhancing our research and student experience, and our work to build relationships with partners across the world. We develop programmes that address real world challenges and the demands of external organisations, providing our graduates with excellent employability skills and a strong international outlook