University of York’s first maths professor celebrates 100th birthday where it all began

The University of York’s mathematics community joined forces with HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home to celebrate Professor Gordon Walsh’s 100th birthday at the campus where he founded the department and shaped generations of students.

Gordon, who laid the foundations for the mathematics department and influenced generations of students and staff, marked this remarkable milestone with a special event held on Tuesday, July 22, in the historic James College Nucleus maths building on the Heslington West Campus.

During a warm “Remembering Together” discussion with Denise Cooper, Ebor Court Wellbeing Coordinator, Gordon fondly recounted his years at the University of York. He recalled a particularly memorable student, Victoria, whose enthusiasm and dedication left a lasting impression on him.

In a wonderful full-circle moment, Victoria was present to celebrate alongside Gordon, adding a heartfelt personal touch to the occasion. The event was expertly facilitated by Professor Martin Bee, who reached out to former colleagues and students to join the celebration.

It was a true community affair, highlighted by the presence of Martin Rowley, the Lord Mayor of York, who honoured Gordon’s outstanding contributions to the university and the local community. Joining Gordon were his daughter Heather Scurr and friends from Ebor Court, Mary Robinson and Angela Mueller, who helped organise the celebration.

Heather Scurr, Gordon’s daughter, expressed her gratitude to all involved, saying:

"Thank you to Yvonne, Denise, Mary, and Angela for creating such an inspirational event, and to the maths department for making this day truly special."

Gordon reflected on the day as “one he will remember forever”. The celebration was completed with a joyful sharing of cake and refreshments.

This milestone event is part of Ebor Court’s ongoing commitment to promoting wellbeing and happiness among its residents through engaging activities that celebrate life’s joyful moments. HC-One, which delivers all-inclusive, person-centred care at Ebor Court Care Home with no hidden fees, ensures residents can live their best lives in a relaxing and supportive environment.