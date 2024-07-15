Unlock lower mortgage rates across Yorkshire with the “Own New Rate Reducer” scheme

Lovell Homes is excited to announce an initiative designed to make homeownership more affordable than ever. The Own New – Rate Reducer Scheme, is a unique program offering prospective homeowners access to lower mortgage rates and reduced monthly payments on their new home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partnering with Halifax and Virgin Money, the scheme offers consumers more control over their monthly outgoings, which will give people the confidence to make their first or next home move. With the Own New – Rate Reducer Scheme, both first-time buyers and existing homeowners can now realise their dream of owning a new home with the added benefit of a lower mortgage rate.

By taking advantage of this scheme, homebuyers can enjoy lower monthly payments for the first two to five years, making the move to a new, energy-efficient home more affordable than they might have first imagined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founder of Own New, Eliot Darcy, said: "Our ethos is to open homeownership and mortgage lending in this country to more people, and we are confident that the launch of the Own New Rate Reducer will achieve that. Alongside the national lenders and housebuilders who have signed up for the scheme, we believe that Rate Reducer will significantly boost many people's home-buying dreams.

Garrett Grove Development, Skelmanthorpe

People can benefit from Rate Reducer whether they have a small or large deposit. For some people who already have equity in their home, it could herald the return of the sub-1 per cent mortgage deal."

The scheme is straightforward and beneficial. Lovell Homes will contribute either 3% or 5% of the purchase price of your new home, depending on the stage of its build. This contribution goes directly to your mortgage lender through Own New, enabling you to secure a subsidised mortgage rate for an initial period of 2 to 5 years. This means lower monthly payments during those early years, helping you to comfortably get on the property ladder or take your next step in homeownership.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, added: "We are thrilled to introduce the Own New – Rate Reducer Scheme, which underscores our commitment to making homeownership more accessible and affordable. By offering reduced mortgage rates and lower monthly payments for the first few years, we aim to ease the financial burden on our customers, allowing them to enjoy the comfort and benefits of a new home. This scheme not only helps first-time buyers and existing homeowners achieve their dreams but promotes the ownership of energy-efficient homes that are better for the environment and our customers' wallets."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out if you are eligible for the Own New – Rate Reducer Scheme, you can visit a show home and speak to one of our sales executives. They can provide detailed information and guide you through the process. See the list of developments the scheme is available for here. Remember, independent mortgage advice is crucial before making any decisions.